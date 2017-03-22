Defense Minister Liberman: EU Plotting to ‘Move Against Israel’ Diplomatically

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: The European Union is planning a diplomatic “assault” against Israel by the end of the year once a number of major leadership elections on that continent are over, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Tuesday night.

“After this long election period — I understand from talks with friends in Europe and Brussels — we can expect a [diplomatic] assault by the EU against Israel. You don’t need any [special] information to know this. You just have to read the official statements and all the debates in the EU Parliament, that you can find on the foreign ministry websites,” he said while attending the Meir Dagan Conference at the Netanya Academic College.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Liberman listed some of the tensions that had already arisen with the EU, such as decision by Germany to delay by a year a special annual government-to-government meeting that occurs with Israel.

Read more here.