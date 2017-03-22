Retired IDF General Warns Israel’s Border with Syria Could ‘Deteriorate’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: Israel must be prepared for a deterioration of the security situation along its northern border, a retired IDF general said this week, according to the Hebrew news site nrg.

Zvika Fogel, a former chief of staff of the IDF Southern Command, was speaking in the wake of a string of recent reported incidents in Syria — which apparently began last week with an IAF strike on a Hezbollah-bound weapons shipment and the interception of a Syrian anti-aircraft missile fired at the planes.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“You have to understand that the north is full of different entities, each with their own interests,” Fogel said. “Therefore, it is very easy for things to deteriorate.”

Read more here.