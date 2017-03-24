British MP: Iran Attempting to Set Up Proxy Front in Syria to Threaten Israel

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Labor MP Joan Ryan said that Iran is attempting to pose a new threat on Israel by funding Hezbollah terrorists and creating a “second front in southern Syria with which to threaten Israel.”

The British parliament member made the comment about Iran’s on-going aggression against Israel as part of a parliamentary debate on Iran’s influence in the Middle East that took place earlier this week.

According to the Jewish Chronicle, Ryan went on to add that Iran’s position on Israel is “utterly malign.” She explained that Iranian threats on Israel are not just limited to its nuclear activity but that have now received a new form, with Tehran’s funding of Hezbollah’s military wing serving as an attempt to undermine Israel’s security “through support for terrorism.”

While most of her speech was related to Iran’s affiliation to terror groups in the Middle East and the indirect threat it tries to pose on Israel through these ties, she also mentioned that Iran has a history of calling for the destruction of the Jewish state.

