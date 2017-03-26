Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer at AIPAC: For First Time in Years ‘No Daylight’ between U.S and Israel

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: “When it comes to the great challenges facing Israel and the United States, for the first time in many years, perhaps in many decades, there is no daylight between our two governments,” the Jewish state’s top diplomat in Washington declared on Sunday.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer was speaking at the opening session of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual policy conference at the Washington Convention Center.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to Dermer, “there was a meeting of the minds” when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump last month at the White House. “That has made me even more confident that our alliance will be considerably stronger in the years ahead,” Dermer went on to say.

Read more here.