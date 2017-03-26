Report: U.S., Israel Close to Deal for Settlement Limits in Exchange for New West Bank Jewish Community

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Israel and the US are close to reaching an understanding on settlement construction that would see Jerusalem commit to construction limits in return for being allowed the build the first new settlement in 25 years, Channel 2 reported Saturday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to build a new settlement for the residents of the illegal West Bank outpost of Amona, which was evacuated in January, but has encountered resistance from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu’s office denied the report as “not true.” The report comes amid mounting speculation on the outcome after four days of high-level discussions between the administration and an Israeli delegation, which concluded Thursday.

