Egyptian President Sissi Meets U.S. Jewish Leader Ahead of White House Visit

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, center, reviews honor guards, as he takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier outside of Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. Seeking to improve the country's image, authorities in Egypt are pulling out all the stops to ensure that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly is a diplomatic success. El-Sissi flew to New York Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, with some two dozen loyal lawmakers and media figures who will be on hand to express support for the general-turned-president during his four-day stay in New York. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, Pool, File)
by Breitbart Jerusalem27 Mar 20170

The Times of Israel reports: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday discussed US-Egypt relations, Israeli-Palestinian negotiations and his upcoming trip to the White House with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder.

Sissi is slated to visit the White House to meet US President Donald Trump during the first week of April, and the peace process is expected to be one of the items on the agenda.

“The next stage requires strengthening… of Egyptian-American relations at all levels,” Sissi told Lauder, describing the current relations between Washington and Cairo as “close, extensive and of a strategic nature,” according to an Egyptian readout of the meeting published by the Turkish Anadolu agency. The meeting between Sissi and Lauder took place in the presidential palace in eastern Cairo, and was attended by the head of Egyptian intelligence, Khaled Fawzi.

Read more here.


