Egyptian President Sissi Meets U.S. Jewish Leader Ahead of White House Visit

The Times of Israel reports: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday discussed US-Egypt relations, Israeli-Palestinian negotiations and his upcoming trip to the White House with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder.

Sissi is slated to visit the White House to meet US President Donald Trump during the first week of April, and the peace process is expected to be one of the items on the agenda.

“The next stage requires strengthening… of Egyptian-American relations at all levels,” Sissi told Lauder, describing the current relations between Washington and Cairo as “close, extensive and of a strategic nature,” according to an Egyptian readout of the meeting published by the Turkish Anadolu agency. The meeting between Sissi and Lauder took place in the presidential palace in eastern Cairo, and was attended by the head of Egyptian intelligence, Khaled Fawzi.

