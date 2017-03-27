Report: Assassin Waited in Garage for Hours to Kill Top Hamas Terrorist

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: The gunmen who killed Hamas military leader Mazen Faqha Friday night had broken into his garage, and lain in wait for hours, before carrying out the assassination, which left no trace but the dead body, a Palestinian daily reported on Sunday.

According to the report in Al Quds, Faqha — a former prisoner in Israel who oversaw Hamas’s efforts to instigate terror attacks in the West Bank — drove home around 6 p.m., with his wife and daughter in the car.

They had been away from home for a few hours. The two family members exited the car at the front door, and the Hamas leader went to park the car alone. He was killed almost immediately after the electric garage door closed behind his vehicle. Earlier reports said Faqha was killed outside his home in Tel el-Hawa, a neighborhood in southwestern Gaza City.

