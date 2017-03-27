Trump Negotiations Envoy Jason Greenblatt Meets Israeli Leaders in Washington

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt met separately in Washington with two senior Israeli politicians: Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) and opposition MK Tzipi Livni.

During a meeting on Sunday, which was said have lasted over an hour, Bennett and Greenblatt discussed the Palestinians, the economy and other regional issues, according to a spokesperson for Bennett.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a series of Twitter posts, Greenblatt said that the two held “a far ranging and important discussion about US-Israel cooperation and interests,” such as “the importance of working to improve the economic life of Palestinians” and Trump’s “vision for peace and his thoughts on how best to achieve it.” Greenblatt later tweeted that he had hosted Livni, a senior opposition lawmaker in the Zionist Union faction, for Shabbat dinner on Friday night.

Read more here.