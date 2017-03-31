IDF Conducts Major Anti-Terrorism Drill Ahead of Passover

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org — As Passover approaches, Israeli military week completed this week its largest training exercise in the past five years in Judea and Samaria (West Bank).

The military exercise involved hundreds of IDF troops, who carried out various combat and emergency simulations, including “abductions of Israeli citizens, bombings, vehicular or shooting attacks and large-scale riots,” reported the Jerusalem Post.

Throughout the exercise, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot and Commander of the Central Command Maj.-Gen. Roni Numa received assessments of the troops’ intelligence capabilities in emergency situations.

