Report: Tombstones at 18th-Century Jewish Cemetery in France Found Smashed, Toppled

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

JTA reports: Forty of the 50 headstones at an 18th-century Jewish cemetery in France were smashed or toppled. A passer-by noticed the vandalism earlier this week at the cemetery in Waldwisse, a village situated 215 miles east of Paris, the France3 television channel reported Thursday. The cemetery is no longer in use.

Police are investigating the attack, the second on the cemetery since 2014. Three young men perpetrated the previous attack and received suspended sentences.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Separately, a monument commemorating the Holocaust in the Greek municipality of Kavala was smashed one year after its unveiling in memory of 1,484 locals who were murdered, the Ekathimerini daily reported. The perpetrators used a hammer to smash the marble façade, which is emblazoned with a Star of David, according to the report.

Read more here.