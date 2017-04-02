White House Official: Trump Seeking to ‘Reboot’ Egypt Relationship with al-Sisi Visit

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(REUTERS) WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will seek to rebuild the US relationship with Egypt at a Monday meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi focused on security issues and military aid, a senior White House official said on Friday.

“He wants to use President Sisi’s visit to reboot the bilateral relationship and build on the strong connection the two presidents established when they first met in New York last September,” the official told reporters.

Egypt has long been one of Washington’s closest allies in the Middle East, receiving $1.3 billion in US military aid each year. But the bilateral relationship was strained when former president Barack Obama criticized Sisi for cracking down on the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s oldest Islamist group.

