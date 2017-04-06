SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: One Israeli was killed and another lightly wounded in a car ramming attack on Thursday morning near at a bus stop on Route 60, just outside of the Ofra settlement, according to initial reports.

The IDF later identified IDF Sgt. Elchai Taharlev, 20, from the West Bank settlement of Talmon as the victim who was killed in the attack. The military added that his family has been notified of his death, and his funeral will be held Thursday night at Mt. Herzl Cemetery in Jerusalem. Taharlev was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant First Class.

According to Magen David Adom, the second victim, 19, was fully conscious after what the IDF said was an intentional attack.

Read more here.