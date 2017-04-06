Trump on Mideast Peace: ‘I Think We’ll be Successful’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he believes his efforts to forge a lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will triumph.

“I think we’ll be successful,” he said during a joint press conference with King Abdullah II of Jordan. “I hope to be successful — I can tell you that.”

Standing alongside the Jordanian leader in the White House Rose Garden, Trump vowed to work with him to attain the elusive peace deal and said he would confer with Abdullah over the best ways to strike a comprehensive accord. “To advance the cause of peace in the Middle East, including peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” Trump said, “I’m working very, very hard on trying to finally create peace between the Palestinians and Israel.

Read more here.