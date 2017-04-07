SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox News reports: The Syrian airfield targeted by United States airstrikes early Friday was “almost completely destroyed,” a human rights group in the country said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the missile attack damaged over a dozen hangars, a fuel depot and an air defense base. About 60 U.S. Tomahawk missiles hit the Shayrat air base, southeast of Homs, a small installation with two runways.

At least seven Syrian soldiers were killed and nine wounded in the airstrike, the country’s military said. The governor of Homs province said he did not believe the strikes caused a large number of “human casualties.” A Syrian official the attack caused deaths and a fire, but did not elaborate. The U.S. missiles hit at 3:45 a.m. local time in Syria. Syrian state TV called the attack an “aggression” that lead to “losses.”

