Report: Syrian Students in Damascus Chant ‘Death to America,’ ‘Death to Israel’

The Times of Israel reports: BEIRUT, Lebanon — Dozens of Syrian students on Saturday gathered outside the offices of the United Nations in Damascus to protest a US missile attack on an air base. The protesters held banners and chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

One of the banners they carried read: “The Iraqi scenario will not be repeated in Syria.” They were referring to the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq after Washington accused Saddam Hussein of hiding weapons of mass destruction — a belief that later turned out to be incorrect.

University student Ashraf Fadel said he came to denounce “the unjust American aggression against Syria.” He added that the UN was “created to support America instead of serving the wronged people.” Tensions skyrocketed this week after an alleged chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government killed dozens of people.

