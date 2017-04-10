Pre-Passover Attack: Rocket from Egypt’s Sinai Strikes Israeli Greenhouse

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: A rocket fired from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula struck a greenhouse in southern Israel on Monday morning, the police said.

Though no one was struck by the rocket, a 50-year-old man who was nearby when it landed suffered an anxiety attack as a result of the attack, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said. The plastic sheeting that served as the roof the greenhouse was damaged, but the structure remained standing.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the incoming missile alarm known as a “Code Red” sounded in the Eshkol region, near Israel’s westernmost tip, at the border with Egypt and the Gaza Strip. After a search of the area, police found the rocket in the community of Yuval, near the Egyptian border, in a greenhouse where tomatoes were being grown.

