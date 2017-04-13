Hundreds of Israelis Temporarily Stranded on Jordanian Border Due to Computer Malfunction

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ynetnews reports: Hundreds of Israelis have been stranded on the Jordanian side of the Yitzhak Rabin border terminal due to a local computer malfunction since the early hours of Thursday morning. Only after about five hours was the problem fixed, and the Israelis began to slowly make their way back to Israel.

The computer malfunction did not allow the date of departure and entry from Jordan at the terminal in Aqaba to be updated, thus preventing hundreds of Israelis from returning. “We went on vacation with the family three days ago to Petra, and everything was perfect until we reached the border crossing,” said Yossi Aharon of Gan Yavneh.

“They said they had a computer malfunction that would be solved within a few minutes, but it has already been more than five hours. People are desperate and just want to go home, families with children lying on the floor and dozens more people waiting in their cars in despair,” added Aharon.

