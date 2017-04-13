Report: Jewish Center, Church in Virginia Sprayed with Swastikas

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ynetnews reports: A Jewish community center and a church within a mile of one another in Virginia were vandalized, authorities said Tuesday, as swastikas and derogatory language were sprayed on their buildings.

A Fairfax County police spokeswoman said authorities received a report at about 7am Tuesday that graffiti had been sprayed on the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, only to receive a report about an hour-and-a-half later of a similar vandalism incident at Little River United Church of Christ, located just a few hundred meters from the Community Center.

The incidents occurred between 1am and 4 am, spokeswoman Tawny Wright said. Police are reviewing surveillance footage in both cases. The Washington Post reports that Jeff Dannick, executive director of the JCC, said the graffiti was going to be removed on Tuesday, adding that it was “particularly painful” that the incident occurred during Passover.

