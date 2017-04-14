Popular Hashtag in Arab World Names Iran, Islamic State as Partners

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – In an attempt to fight the idea that Iran is part of the war on terror, particularly the Islamic State group, social media users in the Arab world have rallied behind the hashtag #ISIS_and_Iran_are_one, claiming that the two have mutual interests and are serving one another.

Some of the comments attempted to connect Iran’s Shiite ideology with IS’s Sunni extremism.

Ali Odeh, a history professor specializing in the Crusades, wrote, “Since the appearance of Khomeini-ism, it’s killed millions of Sunnis and they’ve spread their false ideology. ISIS, on the other hand, has never harmed Iran as it has the Sunnis.”

#داعش_وايران_واحد

منذ أن ظهرت الخمينية والى اليوم قتلت ملايين من أهل السنة ونشرت عقيدتها الباطلة

ولم تصبها داعش بسوء مثلما فعلت بأهل السنة! — أ.د. علي محمد عودة (@AlghamdiProf) April 10, 2017

In another post, Odeh added, “ISIS’s mission is to cause destruction and anarchy in Sunni nations to make it easier for Iran to consume them, proving that ISIS is an Iranian creation!!”

#داعش_وايران_واحد

مهمة داعش نشر الخراب والفوضى في الدول السنية حتى يسهل على ايران مضغها وابتلاعها بسهولة مما يدل على أن داعش صنيعة إيرانية!! — أ.د. علي محمد عودة (@AlghamdiProf) April 10, 2017

Another social media user, Issa Alzahrani, said, “Al-Qaida and ISIS were born from Iran’s womb: Both are lethal organizations operating with Iranian funding and … with the purpose of implementing the Iranian agenda in the region.”

القاعدة و داعش ولدتا من رحم إيران فهما

ذراعان قاتلان يعملان بدعم وتمويل وتسليح

إيراني لتنفيذ الأجندة الإيرانية في المنطقة #داعش_وايران_واحد — عيسى الزهراني#متحالف (@esaa85632) April 10, 2017

Abou Houssein wrote, “ISIS and Iran are two sides of the same corruption with the goal of destroying the Islamic faith in the name of religion. They are both a product of the West.”

#داعش_وايران_واحد

داعش وإيران وجهان لفساد واحد وهو هدم الدين الإسلامي الحنيف بأسم الدين وكلهما صنيعت الغرب..ولن ترضى عنك اليهود ولا النصارى — ابو حسين (@KrbdgUsoxf5cCKY) April 10, 2017

Another Twitter user stated, “ISIS is a product of Iran whose goal is to harm Islam and propagate anarchy and destruction in Muslim countries. Iran is the only one ISIS has not attacked yet.”

#داعش_وايران_واحد داعش صناعة إيرانية غربية للإساءة إلي الإسلام ونشر الفوضى والدمار بالدول الإسلامية. إيران الوحيدة التى لم تفجر بها داعش ! pic.twitter.com/JhoqNc5DNP — مجرد مغرد (@45015Salah) April 10, 2017

Saad Alkhoudari said, “Iran manages ISIS and funds the group. The proof is the desertion of the Iraqi Army from its positions so ISIS would take over in its place. This is an Iranian-ISIS plot.”

#داعش_وايران_واحد

إيران يدير داعش ويمول داعش والدليل انسحاب الجيش العراقي من ثكناته ليحل داعش محله ، مخطط ايراني داعشي pic.twitter.com/tbyAAxZcPD — سعد الخضري (@araqna2) April 10, 2017

Abou Moaz Alkuwaiti wrote, “Iran and ISIS are the source of evil in the Islamic world and unfortunately they are part of Islam even when they are the farthest thing from Islam.”

ايران وداعش هم اساس الشر في الامة الاسلامية وللاسف ينتسبون للاسلام وهم من ابعد الناس عنه #داعش_وايران_واحد — أبو معاذ الكويتي (@Kuwait_okk) April 10, 2017

Jawan Mulahassan gave his opinion as well, writing, “The proof is that all of ISIS’s attacks are directed against the Sunnis in order to realize Iran’s ambitions. Every time the Sunnis mark a victory somewhere, ISIS shows up to defile that victory.”

#داعش_وايران_واحد

بدليل ان هجمات داعش كلها ضد اهل السنة لتحقيق مآرب ايران

كلما انتصر السنة في مكان او حققوا انتصار يخرج #داعش ليوقف انتصارهم — جوان ملاحسن (@CIWANMALLA) April 12, 2017

Another Twitter user wrote, “This is a familiar show. ISIS captures a Sunni city, Iran arrives with a promise of safe passage for ISIS’s withdrawal and brings in a Shia militia and kills the Sunnis.”

مسرحيه مكرره تدخل داعش لمدينه سنيه تقتل السنه تأتي ايران وتجعل لداعش منطقه امنه تخرج داعش يدخل الحشد يكمل قتل السنه #داعش_وايران_واحد — اذكر الله (@abdulla19456) April 12, 2017

Rahim Alrshede wrote, “If we don’t strike at the head of the snake, the ayatollahs of Tehran at the center of their homes and carry out a coup against them, the terror won’t stop and whoever thinks otherwise is a fool who lives in illusions.”

#داعش_وايران_واحد ، اذا لم تضرب رأس الحية ملالي طهران في عقر دارهم والانقلاب على حكمهم ، لن يتوقف الإرهاب ومن يعتقد غير ذلك وأهم وغبي. — رحيم الرشيدي (@rhemalrshede1) April 12, 2017

Another Twitter user posted, “Iran’s groups must be eliminated everywhere. The Houthis, ISIS, Al-Qaida and other groups. These are murderers without humanity.”

يجب القضاءع أذرع ايران في كل مكان

الحوثي

الدواعش

القاعدة

وغيرهم من أذيالها

المجرمين والقتله عديمي الإنسانيه #داعش_وايران_واحد — مجاهده في سبيل الله (@gvvvg601) April 11, 2017

Zahrat Alrabie wrote, “ISIS is Iran’s way of occupying Arab and Muslim countries, killing the inhabitants, driving them from their homes and stealing the resources of those countries.”