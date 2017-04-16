EXCLUSIVE – Gay Porn Kingpin: Protect America From Muslim ‘Barbarians’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The United States and the West in general must protect themselves from Muslim “barbarians as vigorously as they (Muslims) protect their society, their way of living, their way of thinking,” Michael Lucas, a gay pornographic film actor and director, charged in a radio interview.

Lucas recommended strictly limiting the U.S. refugee program and other immigration to cultures and societies that “share our values.”

“We can be like a sports team,” argued Lucas. “We can choose the crème de la crème. Doctors. Engineers. Programmers from all over the world. But from the world that is sharing our values. That is my very strong belief.”

Lucas is founder and CEO of Lucas Entertainment, New York’s largest gay adult film company and one of the biggest gay porn production companies in the world. He is also the director and producer of numerous documentaries, including “Campaign of Hate: Russia and Gay Propaganda,” released in 2014.

Lucas made his comments in an interview to air on this reporter’s Sunday night talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and Philadelphia’s NewsTalk 990 AM.

Lucas was speaking about recent reports in the international news media of gay men being jailed, murdered or tortured in the Russian republic of Chechnya. He was also referring to rampant reports of gay men being murdered by relatives in Islamic honor killings in the Middle East, Europe and at times the U.S.

Asked what can be done about the situation of the LGBT community in Islamic countries, Lucas replied:

We can’t change their society. We in the West always want to fix the problem. We always think that it is fixable. We always believe that we should be able to do something about it. Well, not in certain societies. Particularly in a society where we have absolutely no mechanism of such change. We don’t have an upper hand in certain places. We are not having any deals with Chechnya. We have to make peace with that fact. What I always recommend is when you see how these people live, what they do, start appreciating more our society. And protect our society from those barbarians as vigorously as they protect their society, their way of living, their way of thinking. And that is very important for people to understand. When we try to push on the society to change their ways then we make the problem bigger.

During the radio interview, Lucas was asked to whom he was referring when he used the term “barbarians.”

He replied:

I am referring to the Muslim world. To the world of Islam. We will not be able to change them but we have to protect our world and our way of life as vigorously as they protect their way of life. And yes immigration is a problem. Yes, on the left this is a very unpopular opinion. If we are taking (refugees and immigrants) we should not take from the pool of people that is so hostile to us. You know, people, they’re saying on the left, well, bring them here and they will enjoy our freedom and they will embrace gays. No, stay there, learn how to love gays and then come here. But with all seriousness, Muslim immigration is a problem. They come here, they lobby, they bring hate. And that is not the right pool of people we should be taking from. That is very unfortunate but it would be terrible for refugees and it would be terrible for us because there will be a lot of hate. People don’t want really refugees from Muslim countries because it is such a different culture that will collide with our culture. They will radicalize much faster here and that is why I am very much against this immigration.

In a follow up text message after the interview, Lucas further clarified that he sees four kinds of Islamic societies:

The first one – Oil rich Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia that can afford to execute homosexuals and all other offenders openly without hiding it. The West lets them get away with it because of our governments’ business dealings Second – Countries like Egypt that have no capital punishment for homosexuality, but have public trials that throw gays in jail. Those trials are covered in the West and often put authorities in those countries on the defensive following public outrage and then a crackdown on gays temporally stops. Third are territories that are run by terrorist groups like ISIS that proudly execute homosexuals and film beheadings and stonings. And then we have places like Chechnya that are not governed by laws and where gays are being persecuted and killed by police. But when confronted about it they deny the existence of homosexuals in their society or any problem. What unites all of those Islamic societies is that they all are full of hate towards gays and anyone who is different. All of those societies practice honor killings of sexual minorities, woman who commit adultery and those who want to abandon Islam.

During our radio interview, Lucas discussed reports that gay men are being held captive in detention camps in Chechnya and are being beaten, tortured and at times murdered.

The UK Independent reported:

The claims follow reports last week that 100 gay men had been rounded up and imprisoned in Chechnya, with at least three people allegedly murdered. The allegations were made by a Russian newspaper and human rights campaigners. “In Chechnya, the command was given for a ‘prophylactic sweep’ and it went as far as real murders,” independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta claimed. At the time, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s spokesperson denied the claims on the grounds that no one in Chechnya is homosexual. “You cannot arrest or repress people who just don’t exist in the republic,” spokesman Alvi Karimov told Interfax.

Besides the Chechen denial on the grounds that gay people don’t “exist” in Chechnya, a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman claims the Kremlin doesn’t have any confirmation of gays being targeted. “We do not have any reliable information about any problems in this area,” Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Peskov spoke as the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights petitioned Russia to look into the reports of abuse.

Lucas further described the reports of abuse in an oped on the subject published last week in the Huffington Post.

Lucas wrote:

Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s only independent newspaper, reported it had confirmed that more than 100 men presumed to be gay had been rounded up. The paper named three men – two television reporters and a waiter – who it said had been killed, but suspected that many others had also been murdered. … Chechen police are snaring gay men by posing as gays looking for dates on social media sites, then arresting the victims and using the contact lists on their phones to discover more closeted gays. Once in jail, forced into dark cells so small they can’t even lie down, the men are mercilessly beaten in various ways, including having to run through a gauntlet of twenty men wielding bats aimed at the victims from the waist down. Some who survive are released to their families, a move that is usually a death sentence. Chechnya is a hotbed of Islamic honor killings, usually of young women, but of gay men as well. When gay Chechens who’ve somehow remained alive get out of jail, they are often taken by their male relatives to remote places to be killed and buried. No one even searches for them.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.