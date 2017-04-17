Hamas-Ruled Gaza Faces Electricity Crisis After Donor Funds Run Out

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – The Gaza Strip is bracing for a severe energy crisis after donor funds from Qatar and Turkey — used to purchase diesel fuel for the coastal enclave’s lone power plant — have run out.

The Hamas-controlled energy authority in Gaza said it no longer has the funds to buy more diesel fuel and pay the requisite taxes, which are levied by the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Ramallah.

IDF Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai, head of Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories unit, warned that fuel for the power station in Gaza would likely run out very soon. The Hamas-run health ministry said Gaza residents’ lives were in danger due to rolling power cuts in an attempt to conserve fuel.

