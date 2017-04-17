Palestinian Authority: Date Set for Trump-Abbas Meeting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Palestinian official said Sunday that the much-touted first meeting between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and US President Donald Trump will take place on May 3 in the White House.

Senior Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmad also told the Jordanian newspaper Al Ghad that a Palestinian delegation will head to Washington on April 23 for preliminary meetings with the administration. There was no immediate confirmation of the date from the White House or the Palestinian Authority.

“President Abbas will go to discuss the vital political and economic issue, with an emphasis on confirming the two-state solution, completely ending settlement construction and the occupation, and establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital,” al-Ahmad said.

