Gaza Sisters Caught Smuggling Explosives Labeled as Medicine

by Breitbart Jerusalem20 Apr 20170

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say two Palestinian sisters from Gaza were caught smuggling explosives hidden in containers labelled as medicine into Israel for use in attacks.

The Shin Bet security agency says the women had entry permits to Israel where one of the sisters receives cancer treatment. It says they were caught on Wednesday.

The agency says the explosives were meant for “terrorist attacks by Hamas” in Israel.

It says the explosives were concealed in containers marked as “medical materials.” It’s unclear if the women knew they were smuggling explosives.


