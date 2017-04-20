Rouhani: Iran Doesn’t Need ‘Permission to Build Missiles’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran does not need “permission to build missiles,” in an apparent response to recent sanctions by the United States on the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program.

“Iran will ask no soul’s permission to build missiles,” the state-run Press TV quoted him as saying. Speaking at a defense ministry event to show off new Iranian-made weapons, Rouhani claimed that the country’s development of ballistic missiles and other advanced arms is strictly for defensive purposes.

“We have repeatedly declared that strengthening the defensive prowess of Iran’s Armed Forces is only aimed at defending the country and will never be used against another country,” he said.

