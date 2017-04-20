Tillerson: Iran Remains a Leading State Sponsor of Terror

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – The White House notified the US Congress Tuesday that Iran is complying with the 2015 nuclear accord negotiated by former President Barack Obama, and that sanctions relief would be extended to Iran in return for the curbing of its nuclear program.

Yet the US Department of State maintained that an interagency review of the Iran deal was being conducted due to concerns regarding the Islamic Republic’s continued role as a state sponsor of terrorism.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson raised the concerns in a letter sent to Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) Tuesday, alerting Congress to an effort led by President Donald Trump to evaluate whether the continued lifting of sanctions on Iran would be in America’s national security interests. “Iran remains a leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods,” wrote Tillerson.

