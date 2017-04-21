Defense Secretary James Mattis in Israel: Iran Deal ‘Still Stands’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Friday said Iran is sticking to the terms of the nuclear deal, adding that the 2015 agreement between the Islamic Republic and world powers “still stands and that’s all I can say about it.”

Speaking in Tel Aviv alongside his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Liberman, Mattis said the Iranians “appear to be living up to their part of the agreement.” The nuclear deal “continues to be in force,” the Pentagon chief said

However, he also warned “that in no way mitigates against or excuses the other Iranian activities in the region including the war in Yemen that grinds on and what they’re doing in Syria” to keep Syrian President Bashar Assad in power. “But the agreement on nuclear issues still stands and that’s all I can say about it,” he added.

Read more here.