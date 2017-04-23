SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ynetnews reports: In an interview with Fox News, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed peace prospects with the Palestinians, saying, “I think the first test of peace is to say to them, ‘Hey, you want peace? Prove it. Confront terrorism, stop rewarding terrorism, stop paying terrorists.”

The interview with Netanyahu was conducted by host Sean Hannity, who accompanied US Secretary of Defense James Mattis on his visit to Israel. Netanyahu made his comments a week before Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to travel to Washington to meet President Trump.

In Netanyahu’s comments on the so-called Palestinian test of peace, the prime minister demanded that the PA “come clean” and stop paying terrorists.

Read more here.