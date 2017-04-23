Report: Four Wounded in Palestinian Terror Attack at Tel Aviv Beachfront Hotel

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – A Palestinian terrorist stabbed four people with wire-cutters in two beachfront hotels in Tel Aviv on Sunday afternoon.

The attack began in a store in the Herods Tel Aviv Hotel, where the 18-year-old attacked a man and a woman, the latter being an employee at the store. The woman’s husband chased the attacker out of the hotel.

Watch a clip of the terrorist stabbing a store employee at the Herods Hotel. (Warning: Graphic images)

The terrorist then stabbed two more pedestrians on his way to the Leonardo Hotel across the road. Among the victims were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s.

All the victims were lightly wounded and treated on the spot by EMT medics before being transferred to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital. According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the victims’ wounds appeared to have been made by work tools.

The Palestinian, from the Nablus area of the West Bank, was arrested by police and is currently in custody with the Shin Bet security agency.

Police confirmed that it was a terror attack.