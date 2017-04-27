1,500-Year-Old Menorah Tablet Demonstrates ‘Clear Jewish Presence’ in Caesarea

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Israeli archaeologists announced on Wednesday the discovery of a 1,500-year-old mother-of-pearl tablet etched with a menorah in the ancient town of Caesarea.

According to Israel Antiques Authority archaeologist Peter Gendelman, the tablet, dating back to the late Roman-Byzantine period of the 4th or 5th centuries A.D., “points to clear Jewish presence at Caesarea during this period.”

Archaeologists speculate that the pearl menorah tablet was likely part of a structure used to hold a Torah scroll. The slab was uncovered near the temple devoted to Augustus Caesar, constructed by King Herod in the 1st century B.C.

Read more here.