North Korea Threatens Israel: ‘Merciless, Thousand-Fold Punishment’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receives applause as he guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
by Breitbart Jerusalem29 Apr 20170

The Jerusalem Post reports:  Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman hurt the “dignity of the supreme leadership” of North Korea, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday. The comment was in reaction to Israeli remarks on how the Jewish State is affected by North Korean tension with the United States.

… “The reckless remarks of the Israeli defense minister are sordid and wicked behavior and grave challenge to the DPRK [North Korea],” the North Korean statement read.

The statement also claimed that Israel, while working with the US, was the Middle East’s only illegal owner of nuclear weapons… The statement threatened Israel and anyone who “dares hurt the dignity of its supreme leadership,” with “merciless, thousand-fold punishment.”

Read the full story.


