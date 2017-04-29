Palestinian Authority Daily: Water The Soil With Martyr’s Blood

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

JERUSALEM – “Water the soil with your blood,” was the message conveyed by a cartoon published last week in the official Palestinian Authority daily. The cartoon depicted a Palestinian prisoner watering a blooming plant with blood directly from his vein.

The cartoon, which was published in Al-Hayat Al-Jadida and cited by Israeli NGO Palestinian Media Watch, is in keeping with the ideology of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, which regularly promotes the idea that the land and the cause of “Palestine” needs Palestinian blood in order to survive.

Children from a young age are indoctrinated with this blood cult ideology of martyrdom as a poem posted on Fatah’s Facebook page testifies:

Teach your children… There is a seed in the soil If you water it with blood, It will sprout a revolution

When the most recent wave of terror was launched in October 2015, the PA fueled the fire by glorifying suicide and martyrdom. Following one of the first terror attacks, the PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida summarized the attack thus:

[Palestinians] insisted on perfuming themselves with the Martyr’s blood. … The residents of Jerusalem looked at the blood spots which were still on the ground and on the water which turned slightly red from it, formed a circle and recited the [Quranic Sura] Al-Fatiha for the martyr’s [soul].

Earlier the same month, PA official Governor of Ramallah and El-Bireh, Laila Ghannam, posted a message on her Facebook page describing the morning as one “fragranced by the blood of the martyrs:”

Palestine’s morning A morning fragranced by the blood of the martyrs The morning of wounded Jerusalem Have a morning of pride and honor

In January, Fatah posted a separate call to water the soil with blood of martyrs: