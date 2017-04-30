SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – Israel is waging war against the Muslim world with drugs and “sex mania,” a leading Islamic cleric appointed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a TV sermon this week.

“Israel’s global media has expanded, and its war against the Arabs and Muslims is through sex mania which it distributes globally,” Imad Hamato said, according to a translation by monitoring group Palestinian Media Watch.

“Our conflict today between us and Israel is the conflict between spirit and body,” Hamato said. “Israel’s global media has expanded, and its war against the Arabs and Muslims is through sex mania which it distributes globally. Israel had to use this sex mania, as we mentioned in a previous lesson, in order to destroy the spirit of Arabs and Muslims. Everything among the Muslims has died, except for their lust.”

He then launched into a diatribe on Israel’s sexual exploits: “Therefore we see filth and immodesty on many satellite channels, pictures and ads for penis enlargement and for all sorts of things. All of these are contrary to modesty.”

“The Jews, as it is said in the Quran, believe only in the body, not in the spirit. What has Israel given to the world in our times, aside from moral corruption and corrupt values, aside from the use of drugs and pills?”

Hamato further asserted that the U.S. is controlling the world through mind-altering substances.

“I said in a previous lesson that the CIA has a unit called the Unit for Creating the Global Mood. They look at a map: What is appropriate for Gaza, or Jordan, or Syria? Tramadol pills [pain killers]? Mood enhancers? Hallucinatory substances? They are produced in India, sent to Israel, and distributed in Sinai. Afterwards, they are spread in the region in order to destroy what remains of our children’s values.”

In October 2016, Abbas appointed Hamato dean of the Al-Azhar institutes, a network of preparatory schools.

In 2006, Hamato demanded that the Pope “repent and ask for forgiveness.” In February 2015, he said the world was doomed so long as Jews are alive:

“Humanity will never live in comfort as long as the Jews are causing devastating corruption throughout the land. Humanity will never live in peace or fortune or tranquility as long as they are corrupting the land.”

“An old man told me: ‘If a fish in the sea fights with another fish, I am sure the Jews are behind it,’” he added.