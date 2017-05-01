EXCLUSIVE AUDIO – Jackie Mason: Trump ‘More Jewish Than Me’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – In a radio interview last night, Jackie Mason, the famous standup comic who dubs himself “The Ultimate Jew,” declared that President Donald Trump is “even more Jewish than me.”

Mason quipped:

He’s even more Jewish than me. I thought I was an Orthodox Jew but he is much more Orthodox than me because every time he talks it’s all about how he could help Jews and protect Jews. And every child he has is looking for someone to marry that’s a Jew.

They go to shul [synagogue] even when there’s no reason for it. He creates Jewish holidays that don’t even exist. His son-in-law is not only Jewish but he’s Orthodox. And his daughter became even more Orthodox than the husband. So, he can’t even go with them to a restaurant because as soon as they sit down they complain that it is not Kosher enough.

“I think he forgot he’s a gentile altogether,” Mason said of Trump. “Pretty soon he’ll be wearing that yalmukah (kippah) every time he goes to the White House.”

The Borscht Belt legend was speaking during his regular segment on this reporter’s talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM.

Listen to the full audio here.

Mason was asked for his thoughts on what Trump should do during his reported upcoming visit to Israel later this month. The trip has not yet been officially announced but multiple news media reports cite anonymous Israeli and U.S. officials saying the purported trip is slated for May 22.

“I would like him to declare that nobody should disturb Israel for the next thousand years,” responded Mason. “And I would like him to declare that if anybody makes one bad move against Israel that he would wipe them out in a minute and a half.”

Mason continued on Trump and Israel:

He is going to be a fantastic contrast to what we went through with Obama. Obama not only resented Israel. He resented Jews in general. He is the first American president who couldn’t tolerate the thought of Israel’s existence. And every time that [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu came to the White House he wound up sitting on a chair outside of a building or in front of the grass or under a sink. [Obama] couldn’t stand the sight of [Netanyahu] and the thought of him being there.

He resented any kind of progress that Israel wanted to make to accomplish anything or any effort to find peace there. If he could start his own war against Israel he would have declared war on Israel himself. He just didn’t have a chance to do it.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.