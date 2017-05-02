‘Softer’ Hamas Charter Rejects Israel’s Right to Exist, Affirms ‘Armed Struggle’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Monday dropped its longstanding call for Israel’s destruction, but said it still rejected the country’s right to exist and backs “armed struggle” against it.

Hamas supports the establishment of a transitional Palestinian state along the borders from 1967, its leader Khaled Meshaal said on Monday in Doha while announcing the group’s new policy document.

The proposed plan was released on the same day as Israel prepared to celebrate 69 years of Independence Monday evening. “The charter stresses that the occupation has no right over Al-Aqsa, that belongs to our nation,” Mashal said before adding that “we do not recognize the Zionist entity, and there is no limitation over our rights.”

