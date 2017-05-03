Abbas Misleads Trump: ‘We Are Raising Our Children on a Culture of Peace’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – Standing alongside President Donald Trump at the White House today, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas attempted to whitewash decades of official PA incitement to violence and anti-Israel indoctrination that continue unabated until today.

“Mr. President, I affirm to you that we are raising our youth, our children, our grandchildren on a culture of peace,” Abbas claimed. “And we are endeavoring to bring about security, freedom and peace for our children to live like the other children in the world, along with the Israeli children in peace, freedom and security.”

Despite the PA’s repeated use of maps that erase Israel and PA propaganda calling for the dismantlement of the Jewish state, Abbas claimed that the “Palestinian people recognize the state of Israel.”

The PA’s media and education arms incite against Israel regularly. Here are a few examples from Breitbart Jerusalem’s coverage from the past two weeks alone:

A leading Islamic cleric appointed by Abbas claimed in a PA TV sermon earlier this week that Israel is waging war against the Muslim world with drugs and “sex mania.”

Official PA TV broadcast a special edition of a TV show from the family home of a terrorist who murdered his Israeli employer 15 years ago, referring to him as a “hero” and a “source of pride for Palestine.”

On Abbas’s Fatah TV, a Palestinian woman declared that the real meaning of “The Promised Land” is the place where Allah will fulfill his promise to exterminate all the Jews.

Abbas’s Fatah party published an anti-Semitic cartoon comparing Israel to the Islamic State terror group.

An official PA daily newspaper published a cartoon last week depicting the message, “Water the soil with your blood.”

During today’s joint appearance, Trump lectured Abbas to end anti-Israel incitement.

Trump stated:

But there cannot be lasting peace unless the Palestinian leaders speak in a unified voice against incitement to violate — and violence and hate. There’s such hatred. But hopefully there won’t be such hatred for very long. All children of God must be taught to value and respect human life, and condemn all of those who target the innocent.

A video of the full remarks by Trump and Abbas can be seen below:

