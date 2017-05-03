Pence: We Made ‘Valuable Progress’ Toward Mideast Peace

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has already reconstituted the Middle East peace process by fostering “goodwill” amongst Israelis and Palestinians, US Vice President Mike Pence said at an Israeli Independence Day reception held at the White House on Tuesday.

Reiterating the president’s “personal commitment to resolving the Israeli and Palestinian conflict,” Pence said the new administration had found a way to pursue peace whilst simultaneously devoting itself to securing the Jewish state.

“Even now, we’re making valuable progress toward the noble goal of peace,” Pence said. “Thanks to the president’s tireless leadership, momentum is building and goodwill is growing. And that while there will undoubtedly have to be compromises, you can rest assured President Donald Trump will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish state of Israel– not now, not ever.”

