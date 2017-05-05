SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: WASHINGTON – In an appeal for religious tolerance and unity against the scourge of radicalization, US President Donald Trump has chosen to travel to Riyadh, Jerusalem and Rome on his first presidential trip overseas, senior administration officials confirmed on Thursday.

The trip, starting on May 19, will mark the beginning of an initiative by the Trump administration to forge a coalition against religious extremism. “These are not going to be the traditional state visits like you’ve seen – these are really working visits,” one official said.

Trump will convene Arab world leaders from across the region alongside Saudi royal family members in Riyadh. While in Rome, he will meet for the first time with Pope Francis. And in Jerusalem, Trump will for the first time offer details on his vision for a comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace. The president will “lay out some terms for what we see as a peaceful future in that region,” one official said. The White House has not yet set the exact date for Trump’s visit to Jerusalem.

Read more here.