LISTEN – Breitbart’s Aaron Klein: Abbas Outright Lied to Trump’s Face

TEL AVIV — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas outright lied to Donald Trump’s face at a joint appearance at the White House earlier this week in which the two addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, charged Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein during his regular segment on the national John Batchelor Show.

Listen to the full segment here:

Klein was referring to the following statement made by Abbas:

“Mr. President, I affirm to you that we are raising our youth, our children, our grandchildren on a culture of peace. And we are endeavoring to bring about security, freedom and peace for our children to live like the other children in the world, along with the Israeli children in peace, freedom and security.”

Retorted Klein: “So in other words Abbas is outright lying to Donald Trump’s face claiming that right now the Palestinian Authority is educating their children and grandchildren – I am laughing here – to peace.”

“Go to Breitbart Jerusalem, look at my piece. … There are so many examples that I put. Six examples that we have just alone (the past two weeks) at Breitbart Jerusalem from official PA TV, official education system, official Palestinian newspapers indoctrinating on violence. And then Abbas goes on and says that the Palestinian people recognize the state of Israel. Well, excuse me. Has anyone gone to the Fatah Facebook page lately? Because they erase the state of Israel. Has anyone watched Palestinian television because they regularly talk about the destruction of the state of Israel and they don’t recognize it.”

Klein also took issue with Abbas’s statement about basing future Israeli-Palestinian negotiations in part on the so-called Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.

Klein explained:

Bottom line of the Arab Peace Initiative is that Israel would need to withdraw from the entire West Bank. All of it. From the entire eastern Jerusalem. All of it. Including by the way the Western Wall and the Temple Mount. Oh, and the Golan Heights has to be given up to Syria entirely.

Then when Israel withdraws to indefensible, Auschwitz borders then they have to absorb millions of so-called Palestinian refugees. I can talk for about an hour or two about the origins of a lot of these so-called Palestinian refugees.

But bottom line after destroying itself by withdrawing to indefensible borders, Israel would then need to flood itself with millions of Palestinians, including by the way foreign Arabs who go under the banner of refugees. And then Israel destroys itself by population genocide. That is the Arab peace initiative that Abbas wants to base Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on.