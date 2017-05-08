Watch: Netanyahu Tosses New Hamas Charter into Trash

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ynetnews reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday symbolically tossed into a bin a Hamas policy paper published last week that set out an apparent softening of the Palestinian Islamist group’s stance towards Israel. Watch below:

In a document issued last Monday, Hamas said it was dropping its longstanding call for Israel’s destruction, but said it still rejected the Jewish state’s right to exist and continued to back “armed struggle” against it.

Israel has said Hamas was trying to delude the world by issuing a new policy document that softens the Palestinian terrorist group turned political party’s policy towards Israel. “Hamas is attempting to fool the world but it will not succeed,” said David Keyes, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

