Congressmen Call on Tillerson to List Jerusalem as Part of Israel on Passports

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Dozens of members of Congress have signed a letter urging Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to reverse the longstanding US policy of not allowing Americans to list Jerusalem as part of Israel on the birthplace section in passports.

“We write to urge you to revise the State Department’s policy regarding the birthplace designation on passports and consular reports of birth abroad for American citizens born in Jerusalem,” 52 lawmakers, led by Rep. Ron DeSantis (R.-Fla.), wrote to Tillerson this week, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Under the current policy, Americans born in Jerusalem have no country of birth listed on these documents; they are identified only as having been born in Jerusalem,” the lawmakers wrote. “We ask that you change the policy to permit Jerusalem-born Americans to have ‘Israel’ listed as their birthplace.”

