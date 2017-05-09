WATCH: Netanyahu Slams ‘Fake News’ CNN, New York Times Over Hamas Charter

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Hill reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu borrowed a line from President Trump on Sunday, referring to CNN, The New York Times and other outlets as “fake news.”

Netanyahu was upset with reporting by the two news groups about a new political document from the Palestinian group Hamas. “Ever wonder what fake news is?” Netanyahu asked in a social media posting. “Last week, headlines in CNN, Al Jazeera and The Guardian said Hamas now accepts a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines. The New York Times headline called this ‘moderation.”

“The intimation is that Hamas now accepts the state of Israel,” Netanyahu continued. “Great news, right? Well except for one small detail: This is a complete distortion of the truth.”

