Netanyahu’s Office Denies Report It Was Informed Trump Would Not Move U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office denied on Wednesday reports that it had received notice that US President Donald Trump has decided not to move the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“Israel’s position is that all embassies, particularly the US embassy, should be in Israel’s capital – Jerusalem,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Earlier in the day, Israeli outlet NRG cited unnamed sources as saying the White House had relayed the decision about scrapping plans for the controversial move to the government in Jerusalem.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will make any announcement on his campaign pledge of moving the US embassy during his first visit as president to Israel and the Palestinian territories on May 22-23. Palestinian and Arab leaders have warned the US against the move, saying it would trigger violence in Israel and elsewhere.

Read more here.