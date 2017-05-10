Palestinian Paper: Abbas Formed ‘New Bond’ With Trump Administration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: An insider account of the events surrounding last week’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas reveals optimism among Palestinian officials regarding the new White House occupant.

The account — published in the Ramallah-based Al-Ayyam daily newspaper, which is close to Abbas — is titled “The Secrets and Details of President [Abbas’] Visit and Talks in the US Capital.”

“The observers were unanimous that President Abbas received an unusually [warm] welcome in the White House,” the Al-Ayyam report — translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute — said. “The Palestinian flag was prominently displayed in many places, especially in the historic Roosevelt Room, where it…stood behind the US president as he gave his address.”

