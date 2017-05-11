Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Vows Continued Support for Palestinian ‘Resistance’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday congratulated Ismail Haniyeh on his recent election as the new head of the Gaza Strip-ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

In his message, Zarif expressed hope that Haniyeh — the successor of Khaled Mashaal — would “foil threats and the conspiracies of the Zionist enemy and its overt and covert allies who target the unity of the Islamic world sowing discord and sedition to destroy the Palestinian cause,” the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.

Zarif also, ISNA said, emphasized the Tehran regime’s “continuous support for the Palestinian people’s resistance.” When Iranian officials use the word “resistance,” they are generally referring to violent terrorist tactics.

