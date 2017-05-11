Israeli Emergency Responders Participate in U.S. National Guard Drill

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – Volunteer emergency responders from Israel and Israeli-developed water technology were both part of a multinational US National Guard emergency drill in Indiana this week.

Members of the International Rescue Unit of the Israeli emergency response group ZAKA — including volunteers from Israel, the US, Mexico and South Africa — took part in the drill, which simulated a variety of disaster scenarios. “This year, the US National Guard drill relates to an extreme earthquake scenario, including a hotel collapse,” said ZAKA International Rescue Unit Chief Officer Mati Goldstein.

ZAKA volunteers were invited to the exercise along with IDF Home Front Command soldiers and members of the US Marine Corps Special Forces.

