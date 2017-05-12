Abbas: Impossible to Solve ‘Palestinian Issue’ Without Russia

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Peace between Israel and the Palestinians cannot be achieved without the participation of Russia, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the resort city Sochi on Thursday.

“It is impossible to solve the Palestinian issue without Russia’s meaningful participation in the peace process,” Abbas said, according to Tass, an official Russian news agency. “That is what we have been emphasizing at all international meetings.”

Abbas, who visited the White House last week, arrived in Russia on Wednesday to meet with Putin and other officials. The PA leader also reiterated that he is willing to participate in a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Putin in Moscow. “We are ready to accept this invitation at any time,” Abbas said.

