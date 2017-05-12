Watch: Israel Advances to Finals in Eurovision Contest

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Imri Ziv, Israel’s entrant in this year’s Eurovision, advanced Thursday night to the finals of the international singing competition.

Ziv sang his heart out with “I Feel Alive,” written by Dolev Ram and Ben Hazut. While his vocals weren’t the strongest of the night, they were enough – together with his wicked grin and devilish wink – to send him through to the next round. Thursday was a glittery, glitzy night with all the flamboyant, over-the-top things you expect from a Eurovision competition.

The Belarussian singers performed on a makeshift boat, the Irish performer stood on a hot-air balloon and the Swiss singer wore a floor-length dress in a shade of Big Bird yellow. The Croatian singer, clad in one silver half-glove (and a black suit) alternated between both Italian and English, and an impressive falsetto of sorts and a deep operatic bass.

Read more here.