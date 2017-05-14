SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a radio interview on Sunday, legendary comedian and staunch Israel supporter Jackie Mason took strong issue with the repeated characterization of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as Israel’s partner for peace.

“Mahmoud Abbas is a peace partner like the mafia is a peace partner,” Mason quipped, speaking during his regular segment set to air tonight on this reporter’s talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM.

Continued Mason on the topic of Abbas:

He is partners with Hamas and he is just as guilty as Hamas. The only difference between him and Hamas is that he wears a suit like a regular person and he takes a bath. That’s all. The only difference is that you can catch him taking a shower and they never did.

In terms of his behavior he approves of every vicious, filthy thing that Hamas ever did and he never disagrees with them. He just poses as a different kind of a person because he puts on a new suit and he always comes out from a bathtub.

He is just as filthy and disgusting as they are and he never once disagreed with them. And he’s always their partner in everything that they ever did and he wants east Jerusalem. … Hamas takes the same position they do but he (Abbas) hides from behind. While they are throwing bombs, he’s holding a clean shirt and a change of a suit.

Mason was speaking one week before President Donald Trump is due to arrive in Israel for a visit.

During a White House press conference with Abbas earlier this month, Trump stated that he “believes” Abbas is a willing peace partner.

“We need two willing parties,” Trump stated. “We believe Israel is willing. We believe you’re willing. And if you are willing, we are going to make a deal.”

On Friday, U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters that Trump is planning to meet Abbas in Bethlehem next week, where the president will “express his desire for dignity and self-determination for the Palestinians.”

At the White House press conference earlier this month, Abbas claimed the PA was educating its people toward peace with Israel.

Abbas stated:

Mr. President, I affirm to you that we are raising our youth, our children, our grandchildren on a culture of peace. And we are endeavoring to bring about security, freedom and peace for our children to live like the other children in the world, along with the Israeli children in peace, freedom and security.

Abbas’s statements attempted to whitewash decades of official PA incitement to violence and anti-Israel indoctrination that continue unabated until today. Despite the PA’s repeated use of maps that erase Israel and PA propaganda calling for the dismantling of the Jewish state, Abbas further claimed that the “Palestinian people recognize the State of Israel.”

