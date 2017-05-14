Steven Tyler Lands in Israel Ahead of Aerosmith Tel Aviv Concert

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Steven Tyler, lead singer of Aerosmith, landed in Israel on Saturday together with his partner Aimee Ann Preston, ahead of his concert on Wednesday. Tyler will be staying in Israel until May 17, when the band will kick off their farewell tour “Aero-Vederci Baby!” in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park.

Tyler, who arrived separately from his bandmates, who will land on Monday, will be staying in the Dan Hotel’s royal suite, where Justin Bieber stayed just two weeks before.

Among Tyler’s requests to the hotel were 12 big pillows for his room, peanut butter and organic food, as well as to empty the room of alcoholic beverages.

