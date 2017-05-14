White House: Trump Will Work On ‘Just And Lasting Peace’ And Palestinian ‘Self-Determination’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV — President Donald Trump will push a “just and lasting peace” and “self-determination” for the Palestinians when he visits the region next week, the White House said Friday.

US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters that Trump is scheduled to hold another meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem at which the president will “express his desire for dignity and self-determination for the Palestinians.”

McMaster added that the president’s meetings with the Israeli side would serve to underscore the strong relationship between the two countries.

“With President (Reuven) Rivlin and Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, he will reaffirm America’s unshakable bond to the Jewish state,” he said.

During the trip, Trump will “demonstrate his hopes for a just and lasting peace,” he added.

Various media outlets have speculated that Trump will announce an embassy transfer during his two-day to Israel, which coincides with Jerusalem Day, marking the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem since the 1967 defensive war.

There have also been reports in Arabic-language media that Trump will issue invitations to Netanyahu and Abbas to attend a trilateral summit under the auspices of the U.S. president in an attempt to jumpstart the peace process.

When McMaster was asked if such a summit was likely to happen, he answered, “It will be up to the president and those leaders.”

Trump has already hosted both Netanyahu and Abbas at the White House, expressing optimism about his ability to succeed in brokering a deal where his three immediate predecessors have failed.

“It’s something that I think is, frankly, maybe not as difficult as people have thought over the years,” Trump told Abbas during their joint press conference. “We need two willing parties. We believe Israel is willing. We believe you’re willing. And if you are willing, we are going to make a deal.”

During their meeting in Washington, Abbas was said to have shown Trump maps from Israel’s talks with the Palestinians during former prime minister Ehud Olmert’s tenure, Haaretz reported. The Palestinian leader reportedly said Olmert’s offer should be the starting point for any future negotiations. Abbas rejected the proposal when it was first put forward in 2008.

In 2009 and 2010, negotiations broke down once again due to the Palestinians refusing to negotiate.

According to leader of the opposition Isaac Herzog, Special Envoy for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt declared that the White House is resolute about reaching a peace deal between the two sides.

“Trump’s envoy to the Middle East told me unequivocally that the president of the United States is determined to reach an agreement between us and the Palestinians,” Herzog said.